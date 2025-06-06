Badflower premieres new '﻿No Place Like Home' ﻿song, 'Snuff'

Big Machine Records/John Varvatos Records
By Josh Johnson

Badflower has premiered a new song called "Snuff," a track off the band's upcoming album, No Place Like Home.

In between frontman Josh Katz's explicit lyrics, the song's bridge turns into a robotic voice message that shares, "In this part of the song, Badflower intended to insert a short sample of a popular song from the 1990s, but they were unable to get in touch with the copyright holder, so rather than risk litigation, they decided to remove the sample and insert this instead."

While you try to figure out what that song was, you can listen to "Snuff" on digital outlets.

No Place Like Home, the follow-up to 2021's This Is How the World Ends, drops June 20. It also includes the single "Detroit," as well as the previously released songs "Paws," "Haunting You" and "London."

Badflower will be touring the U.S. alongside 311 beginning June 20 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!