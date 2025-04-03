Badflower announces new album, ﻿'No Place Like Home'

Badflower In Concert - Birmingham, AL David A. Smith/Getty Images (David A. Smith/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Badflower has announced a new album called No Place Like Home.

The third studio effort from the "Ghost" rockers will arrive June 20. It's the follow-up to 2021's This Is How the World Ends, which spawned the singles "Don't Hate Me" and "Family."

Since then, Badflower's put out a number of one-off singles, including "Detroit," "Teacher Has a Gun," "Haunting You" and "London." Another track, called "Paws," premieres Friday.

Badflower will be touring the U.S. alongside 311 starting in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!