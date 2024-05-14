Badflower announces US No Place Like Home tour

Badflower In Concert - Birmingham, AL David A. Smith/Getty Images (David A. Smith/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Badflower has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing, dubbed the No Place Like Home tour, begins September 3 in Dallas and concludes October 22 in Nashville. Slothrust and "Middle Fingers" outfit Missio will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BadflowerMusic.com.

Badflower's most recent album is 2021's This Is How the World Ends, which spawned the singles "Don't Hate Me" and "Family."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!