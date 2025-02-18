Bad Religion announces Summer of Discontent tour with Dropkick Murphys

Bad Religion has announced a co-headlining tour with Dropkick Murphys.

The joint outing, dubbed the Summer of Discontent tour, launches July 22 in Spokane, Washington, and wraps up Aug. 17 in Big Flats, New York.

"Bringing together our two bands and our respective audiences should create an event of epic proportions," says Bad Religion vocalist Greg Graffin. "But most importantly, I look forward to the community of camaraderie and togetherness we will share with such talented fellow musicians and punk fans across the Nation. I can't wait!"

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BadReligion.com or DropkickMurphys.com.

