Bad Omens share "The Drain" and new "The Death of Peace of Mind" mix

Bad Omens have shared a new song called "The Drain."

The track was recorded with industrial outfit and Nine Inch Nails collaborators HEALTH and electronic artist SWARM. It samples the Bad Omens song "The Death of Peace of Mind," which is currently in the top 10 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and peaked at #2 on Mainstream Rock Airplay.

Bad Omens has also shared a new mix of "The Death of Peace of Mind" by producer So Wylie.

Both recordings are available now via digital outlets and will appear on Bad Omens' upcoming Concrete Jungle [The OST] compilation, due out May 31.

("The Death of Peace of Mind" video contains uncensored profanity.)

