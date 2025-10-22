Bad Omens premiere new single, 'Dying to Love'

"Dying to Love" album cover. (Sumerian Records)
By Josh Johnson

As promised, Bad Omens have premiered a new single called "Dying to Love."

You can listen to "Dying to Love" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which, as a press release puts it, finds Bad Omens "performing deep within the pit of a condemned brutalist structure, surrounded by ominous spectators, while a parallel narrative follows a man wandering through an endless labyrinth of darkness," is streaming now on YouTube.

"Dying to Love" marks the third new Bad Omens single of 2025, following "Specter" and "Impose." "Specter" currently sits at #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The most recent full-length Bad Omens release is 2024's Concrete Jungle (Original Soundtrack).

