Bad Omens, Limp Bizkit, Disturbed headlining 2026 Inkcarceration

Bad Omens, Limp Bizkit and Disturbed are headlining Inkcarceration 2026, taking place July 17-19 in Mansfield, Ohio.

As always, the music and tattoo festival will be held on the grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory, the historic prison where The Shawshank Redemption was filmed.

The bill also includes Papa Roach, Gojira, A Day to Remember, The Used, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, Sleeping with Sirens, Poppy, Hollywood Undead and Starset, among many others.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Inkcarceration.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.