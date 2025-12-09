Bad Omens' 'Left for Good' soundtracks 'The Wolf, the Fox & the Leopard' movie trailer

The Bad Omens song "Left for Good" soundtracks the new trailer for the upcoming movie The Wolf, the Fox & the Leopard.

The film, which premiered in June at the Tribeca Festival, follows a "feral girl raised by wolves," played by Jessica Reynolds.

The Wolf, the Fox & the Leopard will be released by Sumerian Pictures, the film studio offshoot of Bad Omens' record label, Sumerian Records.

"Left for Good" is one of four new songs Bad Omens has released in 2025, along with "Specter," "Impose" and "Dying to Love."

