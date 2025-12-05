Bad Omens announce livestream for upcoming Amsterdam show

"Specter" single artwork. (Sumerian Records)
By Josh Johnson

Don't let the "Specter" of missing out on seeing Bad Omens live hang over you.

The "Just Pretend" rockers have announced a livestream for their upcoming show in Amsterdam, taking place Dec. 12.

You can tune in to watch via the streaming platform Veeps. For ticket info, visit Veeps.com/badomens.

The livestream caps an eventful year for Bad Omens, which has featured the release of four new singles: "Specter," "Impose," "Dying to Love" and "Left for Good." "Specter" hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Bad Omens will look to keep the momentum going into 2026 with a U.S. arena tour launching in February.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!