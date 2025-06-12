'Back at it': Muse teases new music

Muse is teasing new music.

The "Supermassive Black Hole" rockers have posted a video to Facebook featuring a muffled clip of frontman Matt Bellamy singing. At the end, the word "unravelling" quickly flashes on the screen, perhaps hinting at the title of an upcoming song.

Muse writes in the caption, "Back at it…" alongside a link to sign up for the band's email list.

Bassist Chris Wolstenholme previously said in an interview that the next Muse album would be out in 2026.

Muse's most recent album is 2022's Will of the People, which includes the singles "Won't Stand Down," "Compliance," "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" and "Kill or Be Killed."

Muse will launch a European tour on Thursday, which includes festivals filling in for Kings of Leon after frontman Caleb Followill broke his foot.

