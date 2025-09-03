AWOLNATION side project The Barbarians of California announce Fall Fest Classic concert

By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno has announced a new headlining date with his hardcore side project, The Barbarians of California.

The show, dubbed The Barbarians Annual Fall Fest Classic, takes place Nov. 10 at the famed Roxy club in West Hollywood, California. The bill also includes 7D7D, which features Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Visit TheBarbariansofCalifornia.com for more info.

Bruno released the debut Barbarians album, And Now I'm Just Gnashing My Teeth, in 2024. A new single called "Modern Fashion" dropped in August.

You can also catch the Barbarians live opening for Deftones' ongoing North American tour.

