AWOLNATION reflects on 10th anniversary of ﻿'Run'﻿ with vinyl reissue & mini doc

Red Bull Records
By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2015 sophomore album, Run, with a vinyl reissue.

The three-LP set is due out June 27 and features previously unreleased bonus tracks. It's available to preorder now.

Run had the unenviable task of following AWOLNATION's 2011 debut, Megalithic Symphony, and the megalithic hit "Sail." It spawned the lead single "Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf)," which became the first AWOLNATION song to reach #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, plus the tracks "I Am" and "Woman Woman."

Along with the vinyl news, AWOLNATION has shared a mini documentary featuring frontman Aaron Bruno reflecting on the Run milestone.

"I think Run's my favorite record I've made," Bruno says. "'Cause I'll never be able to do it again, I'll never have a follow-up."

"Everybody was expecting 'Sail' 2.0," he continues. "But I don't even know how I came up with 'Sail' 1.0."

You can watch the doc on YouTube.

Meanwhile, AWOLNATION is prepping a U.S. tour supporting their latest album, 2024's The Phantom Five. The outing kicks off March 27 in San Diego.

You can also catch Bruno live with his side project The Barbarians of California opening for Deftones over the summer.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

﻿

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

