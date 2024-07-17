AWOLNATION previews new ﻿'The Phantom Five'﻿ track, "I Am Happy"

Two Twenty Five Music

By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION is previewing a new song from their upcoming album, The Phantom Five.

The track is called "I Am Happy" and features rapper Del the Funky Homosapien, who previously collaborated with Gorillaz on the single "Clint Eastwood." It'll premiere Friday, and you can listen to a clip now via AWOLNATION's Facebook.

The Phantom Five, the fifth AWOLNATION record and the follow-up to 2020's Angel Miners & the Lighting Riders, drops Aug. 30. It also includes the single "Panoramic View" and a collaboration with Dead Sara's Emily Armstrong called "Jump Sit Stand March."

AWOLNATION will hit the road on tour with 311 starting Saturday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!