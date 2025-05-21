AWOLNATION covering Twenty One Pilots' 'Stressed Out' for ﻿'Blurryface'﻿ tribute album

AWOLNATION is trading sails for wings while covering Twenty One Pilots.

The Aaron Bruno-led outfit has put their spin on Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun's hit "Stressed Out." The cover will appear on a new tribute to Twenty One Pilot's breakout 2015 album, Blurryface.

"It was definitely a challenge to capture the magic of such a wonderful song," Bruno says. "I did my best. Hope you enjoy."

"Stressed Out" was the biggest single off of Blurryface — it peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is certified Diamond by the RIAA.

The Blurryface tribute was put together by Rock Sound in honor of the original album's 10th anniversary and is available exclusively alongside the latest issue of the magazine. It also includes contributions from Royal & the Serpent and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, among others.

By the way, AWOLNATION toured with Twenty One Pilots on their Bandito tour, which supported their follow-up to Blurryface, 2018's Trench.

