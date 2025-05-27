Are you gonna see them live? Jet launches North American tour: 'It's the greatest hits, basically'

After a four-year hiatus, Jet reunited in 2023 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2003 debut album, Get Born. The Australian rockers have continued to tour since and are launching a North American leg Tuesday in Toronto.

"It's the greatest hits, basically," frontman Nic Cester tells ABC Audio of what you can expect from the upcoming shows. "We'll be doing most of the hits from all three albums."

The set will still lean more heavily on Get Born, which spawned Jet's signature single, "Are You Gonna Be My Girl."

"Some of the biggest experiences or moments of our entire lives are all centered around that body of work," Cester says. "So revisiting it is a pretty strong experience."

The impact that Get Born had on the band members has also been felt by the Jet fans.

"We hear it often, the impact that this album has had on people's lives is obviously significant," Cester says. "It's very humbling for us and a lot of fun to go back there and play this music for those people again after all these years."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.