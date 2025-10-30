Arcade Fire's Win Butler & Régine Chassagne to separate

Regine Chassagne and Win Butler of Arcade Fire participate in the second annual Krewe du Kanaval parade on February 22, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Arcade Fire bandmates and longtime husband-and-wife Win Butler and Régine Chassagne are separating.

"After a long and loving marriage, Win & Régine have decided to separate," reads a post to the Arcade Fire Instagram. "They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son."

The post adds that Butler and Chassagne's charity work together will continue, and that "their bond as creative soulmates will endure, as will Arcade Fire."

"The band send their love and look forward to seeing you all on tour soon," the post concludes.

Butler and Chassagne got married in 2003. Arcade Fire's debut EP was released that same year.

In 2022, Butler was accused of sexual misconduct. In response to the allegations, Butler acknowledged that he had relations with people outside of his marriage to Chassagne, but maintained all of his encounters were consensual.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.