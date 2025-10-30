Arcade Fire's Win Butler & Régine Chassagne to separate

Mardi Gras 2019 - February 22, 2019 Regine Chassagne and Win Butler of Arcade Fire participate in the second annual Krewe du Kanaval parade on February 22, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Arcade Fire bandmates and longtime husband-and-wife Win Butler and Régine Chassagne are separating.

"After a long and loving marriage, Win & Régine have decided to separate," reads a post to the Arcade Fire Instagram. "They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son."

The post adds that Butler and Chassagne's charity work together will continue, and that "their bond as creative soulmates will endure, as will Arcade Fire."

"The band send their love and look forward to seeing you all on tour soon," the post concludes.

Butler and Chassagne got married in 2003. Arcade Fire's debut EP was released that same year.

In 2022, Butler was accused of sexual misconduct. In response to the allegations, Butler acknowledged that he had relations with people outside of his marriage to Chassagne, but maintained all of his encounters were consensual.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!