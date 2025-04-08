Arcade Fire announces new album, ﻿'Pink Elephant'

Columbia Records
By Josh Johnson

Arcade Fire has announced a new album called Pink Elephant.

The seventh studio effort from the "Wake Up" outfit, and their first since to 2022's We, drops May 9. You can listen to the first single, "Year of the Snake," via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Pink Elephant is also the first Arcade Fire album since frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct in 2022. In response to the allegations, Butler acknowledged that he had relations with people outside of his marriage to bandmate Régine Chassagne, but maintained all of his encounters were consensual.

Arcade Fire still went through with their touring plans following the allegations, though openers Feist and Beck dropped off their respective legs. Their recent performances include playing the SNL50 Homecoming Concert in February.

Here's the Pink Elephant track list:
"Open Your Heart or Die Trying"
"Pink Elephant"
"Year of the Snake"
"Circle of Trust"
"Alien Nation"
"Beyond Salvation"
"Ride or Die"
"I Love Her Shadow"
"She Cries Diamond Rain"
"Stuck In My Head"

