Arcade Fire releases ﻿'Pink Elephant'﻿ album title track

Arcade Fire has released a new song called "Pink Elephant," the title track off the band's upcoming album.

As a press release shares, "The term 'pink elephant' refers to that paradoxical effect where the effort to suppress a thought leads to it being impossible to avoid — as exemplified in the song 'Pink Elephant' by the impassioned futility of the repeated refrain of 'Take your mind off me.'"

You can listen to "Pink Elephant" now via digital outlets.

The album Pink Elephant drops May 9. It's the follow-up to 2022's WE and marks the first Arcade Fire album since frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct that same year. In response to the allegations, Butler acknowledged that he had relations with people outside of his marriage to bandmate Régine Chassagne, but maintained all of his encounters were consensual.

Arcade Fire will perform on Saturday Night Live May 10.

