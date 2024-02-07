Arcade Fire playing 20th anniversary ﻿'Funeral'﻿ concerts

Arcade Fire has announced a pair of shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 debut album, Funeral.

The performances take place July 2 in Milan, Italy, and July 7 in Dublin, Ireland. Echo & the Bunnymen will also be on the bill for the Dublin date.

"In celebration of our debut album Funeral, which came out 20 years ago, we will be playing a limited number of special concerts, and we would be honored if you would join us," Arcade Fire says. "Black tie optional; should be Real Fun."

While Funeral was among the most beloved albums of the 2000s indie rock scene, the fanfare around its anniversary may be affected by the sexual misconduct allegations made against frontman Win Butler in 2022. Following a report by Pitchfork detailing the accounts of four people, Butler maintained that all of the encounters were consensual.

Despite the allegations, Arcade Fire's 2022 tours went on as scheduled, though openers Feist and Beck dropped off their respective legs. The band played a handful of shows in 2023 and has several festival dates scheduled for 2024, including Atlanta's Shaky Knees.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.﻿

