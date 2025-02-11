Andrew McMahon to speak on ticket scalping at SXSW 2025

By Josh Johnson

Andrew McMahon is among the newly announced speakers taking part in South by Southwest 2025.

The Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin frontman will participate in a session titled "Fans Over Fees: Touring in the Age of Secondary Market Greed," which will find him speaking on the anti-scalping measures implemented for Something Corporate's reunion tour.

"McMahon will share insights on leveraging technology, fostering fair access, and prioritizing authentic fan experiences," a press release reads.

SXSW takes place March 7-15 in Austin, Texas.

