Alt-J's Joe Newman releases 'The Canyon' solo album

Alt-J frontman Joe Newman has launched a solo career with a new album called The Canyon.

"The Canyon is my next creative leap forward," Newman shares in an Instagram post. "This album embodies the change in my life; becoming a father, working outside of alt-J, new producer, LA and the world of amazing session musicians."

You can purchase The Canyon now exclusively via Newman's website, JJerome87.com. If you'd like a preview before you buy, you can get a free download of a song called "Brush Me Like a Horse" by signing up for Newman's email list.

"Your continued support means I can write and develop my craft without the looming terror of needing to get a real job," Newman says.

Alt-J's most recent album is 2022's The Dream.

