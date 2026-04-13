Alt-J's Joe Newman releases new JJerome87 song, 'Track and Field'

"Track and Field" single artwork. (Mushroom Music/Virgin Music Group)
By Josh Johnson

Alt-J frontman Joe Newman has released a new song called "Track and Field" under his solo moniker, JJerome87.

"I see this song as an early '90s American montage that focuses on two college kids falling for each other on a college athletics track," Newman says in a statement.

You can watch the "Track and Field" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Track and Field" will appear on the debut JJerome87 album, The Canyon. The record, which was previously released exclusively on Newman's website, will be available wide on June 26.

Alt-J's most recent album is 2022's The Dream.

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