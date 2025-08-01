Almost monday teases new single, 'enjoy the ride'

ALMOST MONDAY Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Almost monday has announced a new single called "enjoy the ride."

The track is set to premiere on Aug. 8, and you can hear a preview now via the band's Instagram.

Almost monday's current single, "jupiter" featuring Jordana, is charting in the top 15 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay ranking. It's included on the deluxe version of almost monday's debut album, DIVE, which dropped in January.

DIVE also includes the single "can't slow down," which hit #1 on Alternative Airplay.

Almost monday is playing the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco on Aug. 8 and will be touring throughout the U.S. starting in October.

