Almost monday announces new album, 'THANK GOD IT’S ALMOST MONDAY'

Almost monday has announced a new album called THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY.

The sophomore full-length effort from the "can't slow down" outfit is due out Sept. 9. It's the follow-up to their 2024 debut, DIVE.

"We made this during the best and worst year of our lives," almost monday says of the upcoming record. "It's the result of an honest life lived; the highs, the lows, the pain, and the joys are all there on this record."

THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY includes the previously released songs "enjoy the ride," "skinny dip," "no more regrets" and "leaving is easy."

Almost monday is currently on tour with Young the Giant and Cold War Kids.

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