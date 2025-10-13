All Time Low cut concert short due to Alex Gaskarth vocal issues

Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low performs during the 2025 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 24, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)

All Time Low cut their concert short Sunday at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, due to vocal issues affecting frontman Alex Gaskarth.

Gaskarth explains in a Facebook post that he woke up Sunday morning feeling under the weather and "did everything I could to nurse it" ahead of the show.

"But one song into the set I knew that something was different, and that singing felt wrong in a way that I just couldn't risk pushing through and potentially causing irreversible damage," Gaskarth writes. "In our 20+ years of touring, I have never dealt with a voice-loss issue quite as debilitating on stage as this."

Gaskarth plans to visit a specialist Monday and will share an update when he knows more.

"I also want to say such a massive thank you to all of you out there in the audience for being so understanding and kind to me in a moment of vulnerability and powerlessness," Gaskarth writes. "I'm disappointed and feeling sad like you wouldn't believe, buy your voices in that place felt like a warm hug when I really need it."

All Time Low has been on tour in support of their upcoming album, Everyone's Talking!, due out Friday. The outing is currently scheduled to continue Tuesday in Seattle.

