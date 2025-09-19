All Time Low chases 'Butterflies' on latest '﻿Everyone's Talking!﻿' song

'Everyone's Talking!' album artwork. (Basement Noise Records/Photo Finish Records/Virgin Music Group)
By Josh Johnson

All Time Low has released a new song called "Butterflies," a track off the band's upcoming album, Everyone's Talking!

"Butterflies is a song about transactional relationships and the realization that sometimes the company you keep doesn't have your best interest in mind," says frontman Alex Gaskarth. "They see you more as something to wear out like jewelry or a gateway to their next good time."

He adds, "It's a bookend on the record that symbolizes closure in my life, bidding farewell to fair-weather acquaintances, set to half-time and riffs I would've written when I kept the door open for people like that."

You can watch the "Butterflies" video on YouTube.

Everyone's Talking!, the follow-up to 2023's Tell Me I'm Alive, drops Oct. 17. It also includes the single "The Weather," plus the tracks "Oh No!" and "SUCKERPUNCH."

All Time Low will launch a U.S. tour in October.

