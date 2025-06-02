'All eyes on ﻿'Breach'﻿': Twenty One Pilots mark end of '﻿Clancy'﻿ world tour

Fueled By Ramen
By Josh Johnson

Now that Twenty One Pilots have finished their world tour supporting their latest album, 2024's Clancy, they're fully focused on their upcoming record, Breach.

The "Stressed Out" duo closed the book on the yearlong outing, which concluded in May, in an Instagram post featuring shots of them standing in front of the crowd during each show.

"The Clancy World Tour recently came to an end and we want to thank you once again for bringing these songs to life," the caption reads. "Here are all the times we posed with you (even the two times the auto focus was broken)."

They add, "Now, all eyes on Breach."

Breach is due out in September. The first single, called "The Contract," premieres June 12.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

