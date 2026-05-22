The All-American Rejects star in ﻿'SuperFan'﻿ 'microdrama'

ALL AMERICAN REJECTS The All-American Rejects on 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.' (ABC/CHRIS WILLARD) (Chris Willard/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

The All-American Rejects are featured in a new online series called SuperFan, described as a "microdrama."

The show, which follows Tyson Ritter and company as they try to escape from being kidnapped, consists of 31 episodes, each around a minute long. It's out now exclusively via the platform CandyJar.

"SuperFan started as a crazy idea and somehow got crazier from there," Ritter says in a statement. "We are all about being disruptive and CandyJar understands exactly what we are trying to do. Being the first musicians in this space makes me feel like the monkey in orbit… next stop, the moon!"

You can watch SuperFan via the CandyJar app and CandyJar.com.

The All-American Rejects also just released a new album, Sandbox, marking their first record in 14 years.

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