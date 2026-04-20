The All-American Rejects release new 'Sandbox' song, 'King Kong'

The All-American Rejects have premiered a new song called "King Kong," a track off the band's upcoming album, Sandbox.

"'King Kong' is about leaving Los Angeles," says frontman Tyson Ritter in a statement. "I'm from a small town in Oklahoma, and I moved back home. When I got to L.A., I fell into an interesting crowd. It was the quintessential, 'I'm in L.A. in my twenties and early thirties,' life. It's a town where everyone is chasing the same industry. There's no real life about it for me that I experienced until I left."

Ritter adds, "[Guitarist] Nick [Wheeler] brought out the quality in the song. It was a very natural combination of our efforts."

Sandbox, the first AAR album in 14 years, is due out May 15. It also includes the previously released songs "Easy Come, Easy Go," "Get This," "Eggshell Tap Dancer," "Search Party!" and the title track.

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