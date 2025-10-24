The All-American Rejects premiere new single, 'Eggshell Tap Dancer'

"Eggshell Tap Dancer" single artwork. (Slick Shoes)
By Josh Johnson

The All-American Rejects have premiered a new single called "Eggshell Tap Dancer."

"'Eggshell Tap-Dancer' is about performing tenderness until your feet bleed," says frontman Tyson Ritter. "The character in the song is tiptoeing around someone who probably stopped listening three exits ago, but he's still there — pulling rabbits out of hats, making balloon animals out of his own arteries."

He adds, "In the end, I think it's a love song written for someone who's just detached from the world and madly in love with obsession."

You can watch the "Eggshell Tap Dancer" lyric video streaming on YouTube.

"Eggshell Tap Dancer" is the fourth new AAR single of 2025, following "Sandbox," "Search Party!" and "Easy Come Easy Go." A new album, the first Rejects record since 2012, is due out in February 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!