The All-American Rejects premiere new single, 'Eggshell Tap Dancer'

The All-American Rejects have premiered a new single called "Eggshell Tap Dancer."

"'Eggshell Tap-Dancer' is about performing tenderness until your feet bleed," says frontman Tyson Ritter. "The character in the song is tiptoeing around someone who probably stopped listening three exits ago, but he's still there — pulling rabbits out of hats, making balloon animals out of his own arteries."

He adds, "In the end, I think it's a love song written for someone who's just detached from the world and madly in love with obsession."

You can watch the "Eggshell Tap Dancer" lyric video streaming on YouTube.

"Eggshell Tap Dancer" is the fourth new AAR single of 2025, following "Sandbox," "Search Party!" and "Easy Come Easy Go." A new album, the first Rejects record since 2012, is due out in February 2026.

