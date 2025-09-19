Alkaline Trio is 'Bleeding Out' on latest Travis Barker-produced track

Alkaline Trio has shared a new song called "Bleeding Out," produced by Travis Barker.

"Bleeding Out" marks the second of three tracks to be released that Alkaline Trio recorded with the blink-182 drummer. The first, "Oblivion," premiered in July.

The "Bleeding Out" video is now streaming on YouTube.

Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba has obviously worked with Barker before, having fronted blink-182 during Tom DeLonge's absence from the band from 2015 to 2022.

You can catch Alkaline Trio currently opening for blink-182 on the ongoing Missionary Impossible tour.

