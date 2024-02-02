Alana Haim joins cast of upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson movie

Alana Haim is reuniting with Paul Thomas Anderson.

The youngest of the HAIM sisters has joined the cast of the There Will Be Blood filmmaker's next movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is set to star Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall, and will also feature Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris and Shayna McHayle.

Haim previously made her acting debut in the starring role of Anderson's last film, 2021's Licorice Pizza. Her performance earned her nominations for the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and BAFTAs, among many other accolades.

Anderson's also worked with HAIM as a band on a number of music videos and frequently collaborates with Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood.

