Alabama Shakes headlining 2026 High Water Festival

Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard at 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II)
By Josh Johnson

The reunited Alabama Shakes will headline the 2026 High Water Festival, taking place April 18-19 in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The bill also includes My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Lake Street Dive and Maren Morris. A presale begins Thursday at 1 p.m. ET; any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit HighWaterFest.com.

High Water marks the first announced 2026 live date for Alabama Shakes. The "Hold On" outfit reunited at the end of 2024 for their first live show in over seven years. They launched a full reunion tour in July.

Alabama Shakes released a new song, "Another Life," in August.

