Alabama Shakes announce 2026 tour dates

Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard at 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II)
By Josh Johnson

Alabama Shakes have announced a 2026 U.S. tour.

The newly added headlining dates begin April 16 in Richmond, Virginia, and wrap up with two shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on May 24 and May 25.

Presales begin Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AlabamaShakes.com.

Alabama Shakes staged a surprise reunion performance at the end of 2024, marking the band's first live show in seven years. They then embarked on a full tour in 2025 and put out a new single, "Another Life."

Alabama Shakes' other 2026 plans include playing Bonnaroo and the New Orleans Jazz Fest, as well as opening select dates on country star Zach Bryan's U.S. tour.

