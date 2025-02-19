Alabama Shakes add more dates to reunion tour

Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II
By Josh Johnson

Alabama Shakes have added more dates to their upcoming reunion tour.

The newly announced shows include a performance at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Aug. 13. A presale begins Feb. 25, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28.

The Shakes have also scheduled additional nights in Chicago, Bonner, Montana, and Boston on July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 15, respectively.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AlabamaShakes.com.

Alabama Shakes staged a surprise reunion at the end of 2024, ending their seven-year performing hiatus. The band also plans to release new music to follow their 2015 album, Sound & Color.

