AJR's Jack Met is an Elmo on the run in new video for "Yes I'm a Mess"

AJR has premiered the video for "Yes I'm a Mess," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Maybe Man.

The clip begins with a text introduction revealing the brother trio "spent a ton of money" to create a video for "Yes I'm a Mess" before they "realized we didn't like it that much." They then scrapped that and opted for a more low-budget route: filming Jack Met dressed as Sesame Street's Elmo and capturing as he tries to interact with tourists in New York City's Times Square.

At one point, Met-as-Elmo gets arrested by the NYPD because he doesn't have permit. After sitting dejectedly on the side of the street for a bit, he decides to escape his cuffs and make a run for it, leading the police on a chase that we're skeptical actually happened.

You can judge for yourself by watching the "Yes I'm a Mess" video streaming now on YouTube.

The Maybe Man, the follow-up to 2021's OK ORCHESTRA, is due out November 10. It also includes the singles "The Dumb Song" and "I Won't."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

