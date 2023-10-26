AJR's Jack Met is an Elmo on the run in new video for "Yes I'm a Mess"

AJR Productions/Mercury/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

AJR has premiered the video for "Yes I'm a Mess," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Maybe Man.

The clip begins with a text introduction revealing the brother trio "spent a ton of money" to create a video for "Yes I'm a Mess" before they "realized we didn't like it that much." They then scrapped that and opted for a more low-budget route: filming Jack Met dressed as Sesame Street's Elmo and capturing as he tries to interact with tourists in New York City's Times Square.

At one point, Met-as-Elmo gets arrested by the NYPD because he doesn't have permit. After sitting dejectedly on the side of the street for a bit, he decides to escape his cuffs and make a run for it, leading the police on a chase that we're skeptical actually happened.

You can judge for yourself by watching the "Yes I'm a Mess" video streaming now on YouTube.

The Maybe Man, the follow-up to 2021's OK ORCHESTRA, is due out November 10. It also includes the singles "The Dumb Song" and "I Won't."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!