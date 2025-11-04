AJR's ﻿'Harold and the Purple Crayon'﻿ music is 'chugging along': 'It's very much in motion'

Now that AJR has wrapped their Somewhere in the Sky tour and released a new EP, What No One's Thinking, the "Bang!" outfit has an opportunity to dive deeper into writing music for the upcoming Harold and the Purple Crayon Broadway show.

"It's chugging along, honestly," Jack Met tells ABC Audio of the project's progress. "We have story being written, script being written, we have a bunch of songs already."

AJR's involvement in the Harold and the Purple Crayon musical, which adapts the 1955 children's book of the same name, was first announced back in 2022.

"This stuff takes so long, there's so many ups and downs and roadblocks you hit and stuff to get past," Jack says. "But it's very much in motion."

Jack adds that he's very happy with the material so far and that he's "itching to show people stuff already."

"We're really excited," Jack says.

If you're already a fan of AJR, it sounds like their Harold and the Purple Crayon music will be right up your alley, too.

"The Broadway show is sounding more and more AJR-ish," Ryan Met says. "We're kinda thinking about it more and more like, 'Hey, this is kinda the next AJR album.'"

