AJR shares video for ﻿'The Maybe Man'﻿ track "Touchy Feely Fool"

AJR has shared the video for "Touchy Feely Fool," a track off the band's new album, The Maybe Man.

The clip starts with frontman Jack Met lying on a therapist's couch in a field. Each time he tries to run away, a giant hand descends from the sky and returns him to the couch. Eventually, Met realizes that the giant is actually him trying to convince himself to give therapy a try.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

The Maybe Man, the fifth AJR album, was released in November. It also includes the singles "Yes I'm a Mess," "The Dumb Song" and "I Won't."

AJR will launch a U.S. arena tour in April. They're also performing at the 2024 NHL Stadium Series game on February 18.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

