AJR shares video for ﻿'The Maybe Man'﻿ track "Touchy Feely Fool"

AJR Productions/Mercury/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

AJR has shared the video for "Touchy Feely Fool," a track off the band's new album, The Maybe Man.

The clip starts with frontman Jack Met lying on a therapist's couch in a field. Each time he tries to run away, a giant hand descends from the sky and returns him to the couch. Eventually, Met realizes that the giant is actually him trying to convince himself to give therapy a try.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

The Maybe Man, the fifth AJR album, was released in November. It also includes the singles "Yes I'm a Mess," "The Dumb Song" and "I Won't."

AJR will launch a U.S. arena tour in April. They're also performing at the 2024 NHL Stadium Series game on February 18.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!