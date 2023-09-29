AJR releases new song "Yes I'm a Mess" off upcoming '﻿The Maybe Man'﻿ album

AJR Productions/Mercury/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

AJR has released a new song called "Yes I'm a Mess," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Maybe Man.

"Yes I'm a Mess" follows the singles "The Dumb Song," "The DJ Is Crying for Help" and "I Won't" as well as the song "God Is Really Real," which the brother trio wrote about their late father.

"We put absolutely everything we had into this album, visuals, and tour," AJR says. "Down to every little detail. Get ready to immerse yourself in this world."

You can listen to "Yes I'm a Mess" now via digital outlets. The Maybe Man, the follow-up to 2021's OK ORCHESTRA, arrives November 3.

As for the tour, that's yet to be announced, but you can catch AJR live at the Las Vegas SEMA Fest in November.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

