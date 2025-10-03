AJR plans to wrap tour with a 'BANG!' at LA's Hollywood Bowl

AJR will wrap up their Somewhere in the Sky tour Saturday with a big show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and the Met brothers plan to go out with, ahem, a "BANG!"

"We love doing weird stuff onstage that we've sort of become known for, like the magic illusions, and the shadows coming to life and a narrative that keeps poking back throughout," band member Ryan Met tells ABC Audio. "We're just really big fans of Broadway, and so we like kind of bringing that into the concert space."

Ahead of the tour's launch in June, AJR announced that Adam Met will be missing shows in order to focus on his climate advocacy work. Jack Met says that performing without one of his brothers has "been a weird transition."

"It definitely feels like there's something missing," Jack says. "But we're just super proud of all the work that [Adam has] been doing and that he's taking the time to work on this stuff."

"It's definitely an adjustment," he continues. "We've been working together onstage for, what, 20 years now, so it's strange."

As for whether Adam might show up for the Hollywood Bowl finale, Jack teases, "He might pop up."

AJR released a new EP, What No One's Thinking, in September. Their most recent album is 2023's The Maybe Man.

