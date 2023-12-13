AJR performing on season finale of ﻿'The Voice'

NBCUniversal

By Josh Johnson

AJR is helping The Voice go out with a "Bang!"

The brother trio is set to perform on the upcoming season finale of the NBC reality singing show, airing December 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. They'll be playing a mash-up of their OK ORCHESTRA single "Bang!" and "Yes I'm a Mess," a track off their new album, The Maybe Man.

The lineup also includes Jelly Roll, Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban and Tyla.

AJR released The Maybe Man in November. They'll launch a U.S. arena tour in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!