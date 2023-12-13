AJR performing on season finale of ﻿'The Voice'

AJR is helping The Voice go out with a "Bang!"

The brother trio is set to perform on the upcoming season finale of the NBC reality singing show, airing December 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. They'll be playing a mash-up of their OK ORCHESTRA single "Bang!" and "Yes I'm a Mess," a track off their new album, The Maybe Man.

The lineup also includes Jelly Roll, Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban and Tyla.

AJR released The Maybe Man in November. They'll launch a U.S. arena tour in April.

