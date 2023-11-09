AJR announces 2024 tour supporting ﻿'The Maybe Man'﻿ album

AJR Productions/Mercury/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

AJR is hitting the road in 2024 in support of their upcoming album, The Maybe Man.

The headlining outing runs from April 2 in Norfolk, Virginia, to August 2 in Washington, D.C., and will hit famed arenas including New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

"Our life dream to be an Arena band has now come true," the brother trio shares.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 17, with presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AJRBrothers.com.

The Maybe Man, the follow-up to 2021's OK ORCHESTRA, arrives Friday, November 10. It includes the singles "Yes I'm a Mess," "The Dumb Song" and "I Won't."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

