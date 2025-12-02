AJR, The All-American Rejects, 4 Non Blondes performing on ﻿'NYRE﻿ 2026'

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026' performers (Courtesy DCP)
By Josh Johnson

Artists including AJR, The All-American Rejects and 4 Non Blondes will perform during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.

The ABC TV special airs on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET and will feature performances from Las Vegas, Chicago and Puerto Rico, along with the broadcast from New York City's Times Square.

The bill also includes 50 Cent, Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato, Mariah Carey and Post Malone, among many others.

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will host from NYC. Chance the Rapper will host from Chicago, while Julianne Hough and football star Rob Gronkowski will host from Vegas. More details for the Puerto Rico festivities will be announced shortly.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!