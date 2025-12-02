AJR, The All-American Rejects, 4 Non Blondes performing on ﻿'NYRE﻿ 2026'

Artists including AJR, The All-American Rejects and 4 Non Blondes will perform during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.

The ABC TV special airs on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET and will feature performances from Las Vegas, Chicago and Puerto Rico, along with the broadcast from New York City's Times Square.

The bill also includes 50 Cent, Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato, Mariah Carey and Post Malone, among many others.

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will host from NYC. Chance the Rapper will host from Chicago, while Julianne Hough and football star Rob Gronkowski will host from Vegas. More details for the Puerto Rico festivities will be announced shortly.

