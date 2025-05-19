AiC's Jerry Cantrell announces summer solo tour

Double J Music
By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chain's Jerry Cantrell has announced a summer tour supporting his latest solo album, I Want Blood.

The headlining run begins Aug. 16 in San Diego and will conclude Sept. 14 in Kansas City, Missouri. Filter will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JerryCantrell.com.

I Want Blood was released in October and includes the single "Vilified." A deluxe version, featuring spoken word renditions of each song off the original album, dropped in January.

Alice, meanwhile, recently canceled a run of shows scheduled for May due to drummer Sean Kinney dealing with health issues.

