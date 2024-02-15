Ahead of No Doubt reunion gigs, Gwen Stefani says she "doesn't remember" their songs

No Doubt hasn't played together since 2015, and Gwen Stefani says she's going to have to hit the books before the band's reunion gigs at Coachella in April.

Appearing on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 14, Stefani said the band hasn't started rehearsing for the shows and that she "doesn't remember" all their songs, "not at all."

"I think I'm going to have to learn, like, eight or nine," Stefani added. She then accidentally revealed that one of the songs they're going to be performing is "Different People," from 1995's Tragic Kingdom, which she described as one of the first songs she ever wrote.

Stefani added that she's "so excited" for the reunion gigs: "I think what is going to be hilarious is, I know what’s going to happen. I'm going to get on stage and look around and just start, like, cracking up. It's just going to be like riding a bike. We're going to be like, 'What are we doing? We're in the future right now. We're at Coachella.' It's gonna be bizarre."

