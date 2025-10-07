Ah-ah-ah! Tame Impala scores first ﻿﻿Hot 100 entry with 'Dracula'

Much like a vampire might rise from a coffin, Tame Impala is rising up the Billboard charts with "Dracula."

The latest single from the Kevin Parker-led project has debuted at #55 on the Hot 100, making it the first-ever Tame Impala song to appear on the all-genre chart.

"Dracula" also starts at #31 on the Alternative Airplay chart, where Tame Impala has reached #1 with the Justice collaboration "Neverender."

"Dracula" appears on the upcoming Tame Impala album, Deadbeat, due out Oct. 17. Deadbeat also includes the previously released songs "Loser" and "End of Summer."

Tame Impala will launch a U.S. tour in support of Deadbeat Oct. 27 in New York City.

