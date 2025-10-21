And after all this time, you can watch Lewis Capaldi cover Paramore's 'Still into You'

Paramore's song "Still into You" was first released in 2013 as a single off the band's self-titled album, and after all this time, people are very much still into it, including Lewis Capaldi.

The "Someone You Loved" singer put his spin on "Still into You" during a performance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. For his version, Capaldi strummed an acoustic guitar in place of the original's upbeat riff. He was accompanied by a keyboard, horns, strings and backup vocalists.

All that added up to a more mournful version of "Still into You" — as one listener quips in the comments, "Great, now I can listen to Paramore when I am sad."

You can watch Capaldi's "Still into You" cover on YouTube.

Paramore is currently on break after completing their tour in support of their latest album, 2023's This Is Why. Meanwhile, frontwoman Hayley Williams put out a new solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, in August.

