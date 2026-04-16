And after all, Oasis wins major tour of the year at 'Pollstar' Awards

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis walk on stage to perform as part of their Live '25 global tour in Sydney, Australia (Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

I said maybe ... that Oasis reunion was the best thing that ever happened to Noel and Liam Gallagher.

Just days after earning induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the band's Oasis Live '25 Tour was named major tour of the year at the Pollstar Awards on Wednesday. The honors are handed out by Pollstar, the publication that covers the concert industry, and voted on solely by members of the industry.

The highly anticipated reunion tour earned over $405 million and drew more than two million fans, making it the second-biggest tour of 2025, second only to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour.

Meanwhile, Metallica's M72 World Tour was named rock tour of the year, while the Eagles' stand at Sphere Las Vegas was named residency of the year. Sphere was named U.S. arena of the year, while another Vegas venue, Allegiant Stadium, was named U.S. stadium of the year.

The Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. was named international music festival of the year; U.S. festivals honored included the Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

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