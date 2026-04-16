And after all, Oasis wins major tour of the year at 'Pollstar' Awards

I said maybe ... that Oasis reunion was the best thing that ever happened to Noel and Liam Gallagher.
Just days after earning induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the band's Oasis Live '25 Tour was named major tour of the year at the Pollstar Awards on Wednesday. The honors are handed out by Pollstar, the publication that covers the concert industry, and voted on solely by members of the industry.
The highly anticipated reunion tour earned over $405 million and drew more than two million fans, making it the second-biggest tour of 2025, second only to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.