AFI announces new album, 'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun…'

'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun…' album cover. Run For Cover Records
By Josh Johnson

Following a mysterious teaser, AFI has indeed announced a new album.

The 12th studio effort from the "Miss Murder" rockers is called Silver Bleeds the Black Sun… and is due out Oct. 3. It's the follow-up to 2021's Bodies.

"The goal of Silver Bleeds the Black Sun… was to make an album with a singular mood, something dreamy and ethereal, and the band members found themselves diving headfirst into influences that had always been deeply embedded in AFI's musical core, but now were being brought to the forefront," a press release reads. "The result is an album that feels out of time, at once familiar and fresh, drawing on classic sounds and reinterpreting them through a modern lens."

Lead single "Behind the Clock" is out now, and you can watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

AFI will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Here's the Silver Bleeds the Black Sun... track list:
"The Bird of Prey"
"Behind the Clock"
"Holy Visions"
"Blasphemy & Excess"
"Spear of Truth"
"Ash Speck in a Green Eye"
"VOIDWARD, I BEND BACK"
"Marguerite"
"A World Unmade"
"Noneunderground"

