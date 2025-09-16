AFI announces in-store 'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...' listening parties

'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun…' album artwork. (Run For Cover Records)
By Josh Johnson

AFI has announced a series of in-store listening parties for their upcoming new album, Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...

You'll be able to hear the record ahead of its official release on Oct. 3 in select independent record stores across the U.S. on Sept. 25. There will also be events held in England, Germany and Ireland.

For a full list of locations, check out AFI's Facebook.

Silver Bleeds the Black Sun... marks the first AFI album in four years. Judging by the advance singles "Behind the Clock" and "Holy Visions," the record finds the "Miss Murder" outfit digging deep into their '80s goth influences.

AFI will launch a U.S. headlining tour Sept. 30 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

